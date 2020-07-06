Hushpuppi’s prison details revealed in the Bureau of Prisons website

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website allows the public to check prisoner’s details and Nigerians have gone on the site to search out Hushpuppi’s details.

Recall that Hushpuppi, whose birth name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, was extradited to the US (read here) after he was arrested in Dubai for fraud.

His registration number in the US prison system was made public, allowing people search for him in the BOP’s website.

His details on the website shows his name, age, race and the location where he’s being held. As for his release, date, it states “Unknown”.