Hushpuppi’s prison details revealed in the Bureau of Prisons website

share on:

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website allows the public to check prisoner’s details and Nigerians have gone on the site to search out Hushpuppi’s details.

 

Recall that Hushpuppi, whose birth name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, was extradited to the US (read here) after he was arrested in Dubai for fraud.

 

His registration number in the US prison system was made public, allowing people search for him in the BOP’s website.

 

His details on the website shows his name, age, race and the location where he’s being held. As for his release, date, it states “Unknown”.

Tags:Hushpuppi
Emex

Emex

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.