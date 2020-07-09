Hushpuppi’s Alleged Fraud, ‘Show-off’ Has Dented Nigeria’s Image – Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has decried the negative effects of cyber crime on the country’s image at the global scene.

She spoke while cautioning Nigerians against committing crime and still having the audacity to flaunt it like suspected cybercriminal, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi did on Instagram.

Hushpuppi, was arrested alongside his alleged co-conspirators following an overnight raid of his apartments in Dubai on June 10. Emirati police and prosecutors said about N16 billion was found in cash out of an estimated N168 billion online scams linked to the syndicate.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, yesterday, the NiDCOM boss said “Committing crime and still having the audacity to show off like Ramon Igbalode aka Hushpuppi. This is really denting our image as a people.

“But like I always say, fraud does not represent who we are as Nigerians; hardworking, dedication and commitment is what we, as a country are known for.”