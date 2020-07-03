Hushpuppi Wanted By 47 Countries As He Lists Crime Partners

More troubles seem too loom ahead for the Nigerian Dubai-based big boy, Hushpuppi as 47 countries allegedly fight for his custody.

Hushpuppi Wanted By 47 Countries

This was revealed by Nigerian self acclaimed investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo on Thursday evening, July 2, 2020.

It should be recalled that Kemi broke the news of Hushpuppi’s arrest before it went viral hours later.

She also revealed days ago that Hushpuppi and his accomplices have been extradited to the US which was later confirmed today by the Dubai Police.

The investigative journalist who claims to have reliable sources in the InterPol and FBI has now said that 47 countries of the world are currently fighting for Hushpuppi’s custody.

She also revealed that Hushpuppi has named several crime partners he has been laundering money for.

Kemi then revealed the following names without surnames; “Linda”, “Dino”, “Bukola” as some of the persons Hushpuppi admitted to have laundered money for, with “huge percentage cuts”.

The journalist revealed that Covid-19 pandemic is what is delaying their arrest for the mean time.

Refer to Kemi Olunloyo’s Instagram post below;



