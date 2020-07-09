Hushpuppi Is Into Real Estate And not A Fraudster – Lawyer

The Legal representative to Ramon Abbass, popularly known as Hushpuppi, Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky and Berliner has said the popular Instagram celebrity is not guilty of any of the charges levelled against him.

Speaking during an interview with Forbes, Pissetzky said “Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi is absolutely not guilty of all the charges they are accusing him of.

“Abass was running a very legitimate business and had a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud. He is an entrepreneur, he has real estate business and was promoting brands, that’s how he was very legitimately making his money.”

Hushpuppi is currently being tried for fraud and several internet scams.

He was recently extradited to the US from the UAE for multiple charges of fraud.