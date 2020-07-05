Hushpuppi Behind The £2 Million SS Lazio Scam – Brila FM Sports Radio

The list of Hushpuppi’s crime is growing as the FBI revealed that it was the fraudster and his gang who were responsible for a £2m scam of Italian Serie A team Lazio.

Recall that back in 2018, Lazio reportedly fell for an email scam and paid €2 million of the final instalment for defender Stefan de Vrij’s transfer from Dutch club Feyenoord to fraudsters.

Lazio received an email that appeared to be from the Dutch champions asking for the €2 million along with bank account details, and duly sent the money.

But Feyenoord never received the cash and claim to have no knowledge of the email.

The infamous scam has finally been solved after Hushpuppi and gang were found responsible for diverting the payment.

Brila FM sports radio who reported the news, wrote:

“The FBI has revealed that it was Ray hushpuppi and his gang who were responsible for the £2m scam perpetuated on SS Lazio in a payment intended for Feyenoord for Stephan de Vrij.

The infamous scam from 2018 has finally been resolved.”

