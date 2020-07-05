Hushpuppi: Atiku Reacts to APC’s Accusation, Link To Cyber Crime, Threatens Legal Action

Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Sunday reacted to a statement credited to the All Progressives Congress, APC, linking him to cyber-crimes, suspect Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Atiku said it was mischievous to link him to Hushpuppi because of a photograph.

Following Hushpuppi’s arrest in the United Arab Emirates and extradition to the United States, APC had called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe his link to some Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftains.

A statement by APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena had named the PDP chieftains to include Saraki, ex-presidential candidate; Atiku Abubakar, and former Kogi West Senator; Dino Melaye.

However, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe warned that such statements would attract legal actions, stressing that such should not be used for political blackmail.

In a series of tweets, Ibe wrote: “It is curious that the All Progressives Congress is mischievously trying to link Atiku Abubakar to the alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, AKA Hushpuppi, simply because he was photographed with Atiku at an event where many Nigerians had gathered.

For the avoidance of doubt, it was a mere photo-op and not at any meeting as being ingloriously speculated.

“We would advise the APC and Mr. Nabena to be very mindful of such senseless statements in the future especially as the case under reference is a subject of litigation in another country.

“Had they been more sensitive, they would have come to terms with the reality that the case is a national embarrassment – not something to cheer about for any political blackmail.”