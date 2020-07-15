“How I Almost Drowned While Swimming” – Actor, Segun Arinze

share on:

Nollywood veteran actor, Segun Arinze has recounted how he almost drowned while learning how to swim in a river.

The actor said the incident made him develop a terrible phobia for swimming.

Segun Arinze disclosed that Ned Nwoko is helping him to overcome the phobia of swimming.

He wrote:

“When I was a young boy i tried to learn swimming in Asaba Delta State and one boy tried to drown me when we got into a fight at the river where we used to play.

Ever since I had a terrible phobia for swimming and ran away from any pool. So you can imagine me trying the swimming ropes many years after when @princenednwoko insisted I overcome the phobia by being my instructor thank you Distinguished Sir. Omo no be small thing ooo. See fear!”.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCpq644n_DT/

Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.