“How I Almost Drowned While Swimming” – Actor, Segun Arinze

Nollywood veteran actor, Segun Arinze has recounted how he almost drowned while learning how to swim in a river.

The actor said the incident made him develop a terrible phobia for swimming.

Segun Arinze disclosed that Ned Nwoko is helping him to overcome the phobia of swimming.

He wrote:

“When I was a young boy i tried to learn swimming in Asaba Delta State and one boy tried to drown me when we got into a fight at the river where we used to play.

Ever since I had a terrible phobia for swimming and ran away from any pool. So you can imagine me trying the swimming ropes many years after when @princenednwoko insisted I overcome the phobia by being my instructor thank you Distinguished Sir. Omo no be small thing ooo. See fear!”.

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCpq644n_DT/