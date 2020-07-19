How Buhari Reacted After Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Onyeama Tested Positive For COVID-19

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama contracted COVID-19 by wishing him a quick recovery, The PUNCH reports.

Onyeama had earlier on Sunday announced that he was going into isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

Buhari’s goodwill message was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement was titled “President Buhari wishes Geoffrey Onyeama speedy recovery.”

Shehu quoted the President as describing the minister as a strong pillar of his administration.

He was also said to have specifically commended Onyeama for tirelessly working to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country as a member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and ensuring the safety of Nigerians abroad.

“The country is eternally grateful to Geoffrey Onyeama for his diligence in attracting international support for Nigeria to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy. I wish him speedy recovery,” the statement quoted Buhari as saying.