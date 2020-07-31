He Is Sleeping With Tonto Dikeh – Nigerians React As Bobrisky Says He Is Still Into Girls (Video)

Nigerians on social media are currently trolling crossdresser, Bobrisky and his bestie, Tonto Dikeh after the latter revealed he is still into girls.

During an interview with Dele Momodu, Bobrisky said he is neither gay nor transgender and revealed he still dates girls.

According to Bobrisky, he is just a crossdresser who just fixes lashes and hair, to make ends meet and survive. However, he said he might consider being bisexual.

This is coming barely a day after the self acclaimed male barbie shared photos of a man on Instagram and referred to him as his true love.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDS667PDQ47/