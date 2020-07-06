“Haters Will Choke And Die On This” – Ike Hints On Proposing To Mercy Eke

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija “pepper dem” season, Ike Onyema has hinted on proposing to his beautiful lover and fellow ex housemate, Mercy Eke.

The reality star disclosed this on Twitter while thanking his fans for their continuous support and encouragement throughout his journey.

He also appreciated all fans who have been fueling the relationship between himself and his lover, Mercy. He showed his gratitude to them for always showing their support despite any negativity.

Going further, he said his haters are going to die soon while flaunting an emoji of an engagement ring.

Checkout a screenshot of his tweet below;