Government Set To Ban Some Countries from Entering Nigeria Due To COVID-19

As part of measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the Federal Government says it would be banning citizens from some countries from gaining entry into Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this in Abuja while speaking at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday, July 13. He said this was another reason why the government had not approved the re-commencement of commercial international flights in and out of Nigeria.

“On the question about when we are beginning international travels, certainly you are very aware that so many countries had placed ban on countries that we cannot go even from Nigeria. Also Nigeria, of course, will place ban on other countries that cannot come in here, because everyone is trying to keep safe.

These and many other reasons will make us to be cautious, to study some more and to liaise with all the stakeholders and decide when we will open for international flights.”Sirika said.

The minister said operators in the sector had wanted to fully open the airspace to local and international flights but safety must be given priority when making such decisions.