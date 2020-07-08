‘God Will Punish You’ – Actor Sean Jimoh Blasts Nigerians Accusing Nollywood Stars Of Never Helping Themselves (Video)

Nigerian actor Sean Seun Jimoh, took to his Instagram page to vent at Nigerians who are in the habit of accusing Nollywood stars of never helping and supporting each other.

Seun’s anger was triggered following the release of a video that showed the flooded home of veteran actor Pa James aka Ajirebi.

While some people are soliciting help for the actor to solve the problem of flood in his compound, others saw it as an opportunity to bash Nollywood actors, accusing them of never helping themselves.

A visibly angry Seun went off on those bashing actors, praying for God to punish them for making such comments. According to him, the reason Nigerian actors are not making enough for them to give is because Nigerians never support the industry and are always in the habit of buying pirated movies.

He said Nigerians have looked down on Nollywood stars so much that they now refer to some as ”Yeyeybrities”. He also blasted Nigerians who are in the habit of accusing actresses of sleeping around, whenever they buy luxury items.

Watch his video below: