Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie Declares Presidential Ambition

South African musical artiste, Sarkodie made his intention known in a recent tweet he posted on his official Twitter page yesterday, July 23.

As an artiste who has a massive fan base within and outside Ghana, he might just witness a massive show off love but what is not certain is his ability to clinch the seat.

Sarkodie has become a household name over the years and with his influence through music many could possibly vote for him as they have started pledging already on social media.

In his post he said, “Presidential candidate 2024 Anaa mo se?” which translates to “Presidential Candidate 2020 or what do you say?“.

See his tweet below;

Presidential candidate 2024 Anaa mo se? 😊 pic.twitter.com/zbyo6jVkju — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 23, 2020

And here’s how some of his fans reacted