Genevieve Nnaji Reaches Another Milestone After Making Oscar Academy 2020 Membership List

Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji has become a member of the Oscar Academy.

The announcement was made by the academy on its Twitter page. The veteran thespian is among 819 members invited by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join The Academy’s membership class.

The invitees, who are artists and executives were selected for their immense contribution to theatrical motion picture and have distinguished themselves in the film industry.

They were chosen from 68 countries. From Nigeria are Genevieve Nnaji and Akin Omotoso.

If the 819 members accept the invites, agent members of the 2020 class will be allowed voting privileges at the upcoming Oscars.

Genevieve accepted her invite on Twitter, writing: “I’m honored to be a member of the family. Thank you @TheAcademy !!”

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 93rd Oscars will now hold on April 25, 2021, two months later than the initial February date.

Say hello to our brand new class of Academy members. #WeAreTheAcademy https://t.co/jRJWPQYH1Y — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 30, 2020