Genevieve Is An Average Actress, Adesua’s Acting Is Underwhelming – Nigerian Journalist

A Nigerian journalist identified as Gimba Kakanda is of the opinion that Genevieve Nnaji is an average actress. According to him, there is nothing extraordinary about her acting.

He pointed out that Mercy Johnson is more talented than Genevieve Nnaji. Gimba also said that there’s nothing spectacular about Adesua Etomi, adding that she is just an everyday Nollywood actress.

He wrote,

“Genevieve is actually an average actress, there’s nothing extraordinarily spectacular about her acting. You should be talking about someone like Mercy Johnson if you want to talk about someone much more talented, and above the league of Adesua.

I watched Sugar Rush when it hit the cinema, and I didn’t find Adesua Etomi’s acting underwhelming as some have observed. She’s your everyday Nollywood actress, nothing spectacular but commendable. It’s too soon to judge her fairly because we haven’t seen the extent of her range.

Adesua is yet to be stretched in the fashion of, say, the incredibly talented Mercy Johnson. She’s unlikely to have Mercy’s range, and talent, but her difference with actresses like Genevieve is the one between six and half a dozen. She’s a Genevieve with less movies and stardom.”

Genevieve is actually an average actress, there’s nothing extraordinarily spectacular about her acting. You should be talking about someone like Mercy Johnson if you want to talk about someone much more talented, and above the league of Adesua. https://t.co/NlPUN28UYC — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 5, 2020