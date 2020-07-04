Gabriel Martinelli Signs New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal have confirmed that Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Martinelli is widely seen as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League and has impressed in his 26 appearances this season.

Bukayo Saka put pen to paper on a new deal this week, and now the Brazilian has done the same.

Head coach Mikel Arteta said: “I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate. We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club.”

There is however, no confirmation as to the length of this new deal.