Funke Akindele Finally Reacts To Claim Of Emotional And Physical Abuse By Ex-staff (Video)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has taken to her Instagram story to reveal the kind of woman she is, days after she was called out by her staff.

The award winning actress and producer bragged about being a hardworking woman and an original perfectionist.

The mother of twins made this known on her Insta story using a boomerang of herself working and hashtags.

This is coming days after the actress was dragged on social media by her ex-staff, Cassandra Owolabi aka Khassie, who recounted how she used to work for the actress and the physical and emotional abuse her members of staff allegedly had to endure.

Funke Akindele also shared a video on her IG page where she was spotted playing around with some of her staff.

