Football Legend, Kanu Nwankwo And His Wife, Amara Celebrate 17th Wedding Anniversary

Retired Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo and his beautiful wife, Amara, are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

The football star, who shared the exciting news with his fans on Instagram, thanked God for blessing his family with such a woman.

Nwankwo also gushed about being married for 17 years. He added that more years are to come while sharing a beautiful photo of himself and his beautiful wife.

“17 years strong 💪🏽 🙏 Happy Anniversary wifey. @amarakanu I love ❤️ you. You are what your name is Amara Gods gift and I thank God my dream came true.Cheers to an amazing future”.