Flat Nyash! See Old Photos That Made Fans Accuse Nengi Of Surgically Enhancing Her Body

Fans have accused Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Rebecca Sampson Nengi of doing cosmetic surgery after her old photos emerged.

The photos obviously showed Nengi’s bum looking flat. Fans said she must have enhanced it for clout.

Many people have called her fake and a liar.

Recall that two days ago, the housemate cum model was also criticized for allegedly lying about her age, and putting out a fake age.

Nigerians who claimed relationship with the model brought receipts of her 2017 pageantry contest, and alleged that she entered as a 23 year old, but now in the BBNaija house as a 22-year-old lady.

Checkout throwback photos of the controversial housemate below: