Fireboy DML releases cinematic visual for ‘ELI’

Fireboy DML appeared on two new videos today, Reminisce‘s “Ogaranya” and the visual to his latest single, “Eli.” We could call today a FireboyFriday, it would be fair to be very honest.

YBNL Nation recording artist, Fireboy DML has finally released the official music video of his latest output dubbed, “Eli.”

The visuals to the Pheelz-produced record was shot and directed by the highly-rated Clarance Peters for Capital Dreams Pictures.

NB: The genius of Clarance Peters must be studied, he can never go wrong especially with cinematic videos like these.