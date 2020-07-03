FG Goes Spiritual, Enters Partnership With Churches And Mosques To Hold Prayers, Fasting Against Coronavirus

The federal government on Thursday went spiritual in its bid to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vanguard has reported.

The government said it has partnered with the Nigerian Interreligious Council NIREC to declare a season of prayer and fasting in the country.

Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha disclosed this during the daily briefing of the Taskforce in Abuja.

The SGF added that schools have not been reopened, explaining that only those in exit classes have been asked to return for revision, preparatory to writing their terminal examinations.

According to the SGF, it has become pertinent to call on Nigerians to seek the face of God in order to end the pandemic.

​”In furtherance of the synergy being built, the Co-Chairmen of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council NIREC, His Eminence Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto/President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and His Eminence Rev. Dr. Samson O. A. Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, would be directing Muslim and Christian adherents all over the country to go in for a period of fasting and prayer.

“The NIREC will announce the details and we urge all Nigerians to participate in this effort to seek divine intervention”, he said.