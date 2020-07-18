FG gives school owners 12 days to meet COVID-19 guidelines

The Federal Government has given school owners up to July 29 to meet all the COVID-19 guidelines

released for the safe reopening of schools.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, made this known today July 17.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Education’s Director of Information, Ben Goong, the Minister said schools are expected to undertake self-assessment and send feedback to State Ministries of Education, not later than July 29. The Minister added that an official date for safe reopening of schools will be announced once these guidelines have been put in place.

Nwajiuba said the Federal Ministry of Education, consulted widely with the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Education in Emergencies Working Group before developing and circulating the guidelines issued for the reopening of schools. He added that a mechanism to assess and monitor compliance with the guidelines will be put in place.

“Consultations with relevant stakeholders will be held to review the situation and decide on a specific date for reopening or otherwise. “Furthermore, the Minister said, having taken the painful but necessary decision not to reopen schools without necessary preparations to ensure the safety of students and teachers, the Federal Ministry of Education has continued consultations with stakeholders, and a mechanism to assess and monitor compliance shall be put in place,” the statement said

Regarding the 2020 WASSCE that has been cancelled, Nwajiuba said