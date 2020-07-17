Ferdinand Says Its Impossible For Man United To Replace Pogba

Manchester United need to be keeping Paul Pogba on their books, says Rio Ferdinand, as it will be “nigh-on impossible” to bring in a replacement of similar quality at a reasonable price.

Questions have continued to be asked of the World Cup-winning midfielder’s future in the 2019-20 campaign.

Pogba has also seen United draft in Bruno Fernandes to provide assistance when it comes to carrying a creative burden in the Red Devils’ engine room.

The Portugal international has starred on the back of his January arrival, with attention being diverted away from those who had been stuck under the spotlight.

Pogba falls into that category and has, a couple of concentration lapses aside, looked rejuvenated since returning to fitness and favour over recent weeks.

The 27-year-old is now seeing a new contract at Old Trafford mooted, with his value finally being recognised, and Ferdinand believes United should be doing all they can to keep the world-class performer on their books.

The former Red Devils defender told BT Sport of a divisive figure: “I’ve seen a lot of people, a lot of fans, a lot of pundits say they have to get rid of him if they want to improve.