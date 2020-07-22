Female Corps Member, Susan Joseph Saved Her NYSC Allowance & Used It To Buy Keke Napep (Photos)

A promising Nigerian lady, Uwaoma Susan Joseph who passed out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has inspired many people with her interesting story.

The young woman saved about N432,000 from her NYSC allowance which she used to purchase keke napep for business.

The graduate of estate management revealed that she earned N19,800 from NYSC and from her Primary Place of Assignment, N20,000 and was able to save up to that amount which she used to buy the tricycle.

The young entrepreneur who added that she was also doing a side hustle and therefore had no cause to be broke, bought the fairly used tricycle which she gave out for hire purchase.

Uwaoma revealed that she gets daily returns from the business, adding that she needs a good job to complement her income.

Part of her post reads:

“Am proud to say. I came. I saw. I conquered…NYSC is not scam. Am a proud owner of a Keke. I need a good job to blend it. I studied Estate management and valuation…Share to inspire someone.”

Susan saved her NYSC allowance and used the money to buy keke napep: