Federal Government, States And Others Review Terms For Schools Re-opening

The Nigerian federal, state governments and other important agencies will be meeting today to review the level of compliance with the conditions for schools to reopen across the country.

While the Federal Ministry of Education has released a 52-page document which highlighted ways pupils in exit classes can write their external examinations despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision on reopening of schools for exit class pupils may likely be taken at the end of today’s meeting.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of the federal government, commissioners of education, examination bodies, private school proprietors, ANCORPS, Secretary of Education, FCT and other stakeholders.

Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE) Sonny Echono said a decision on 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination organised by WAEC will be taken at the meeting, as they have received a feedback on the options available to Nigeria from the examination body.

Echono Said;

“We (FG), all the commissioners of education, examination bodies, private school proprietors, ANCORPS, Secretary of Education, FCT and other stakeholders are going to meet tomorrow (today).

“We have invited them so that if they require explanations and their own input we will hear from them at once.

“The subject is for us to decide on the issue of reopening of schools for all the exit classes to take their final examinations.

“We have already agreed on a date for the common entrance. That one is for primary schools so it is not an issue. It doesn’t have much problem. The date will be announced after the tomorrow’s meeting.

“We have received a feedback from WAEC on what options are available and we want to discuss those when the new date will be and let us agree as a group and not just impose our view on the others.”

Director of Information in the ministry, Ben Gong also said;

“The emphasis is on the exit classes who are going to do WASSCE, NECO, Common Entrance and NABTEB, With the decision they (WAEC) took, by next month they should be starting the examination. Being a bigger customer we said no.

“We want to meet within us to discuss and look at the timetable. WAEC is proposing either August or November. We are saying since we have a number of exams there is nothing cast in stone to say that we must start with WAEC.

“Since WAEC is saying next month; which we have disagreed with or November, the exit classes can resume and start preparations and do all these exams (NECO, NABTEB and common entrance) then we will meet WAEC by November.”

Commenting on the scheduled meeting, National President of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Chief Yomi Otubela said;

“The one I heard about should be on 30th of this month but I have not confirmed the Invitation.

“Until after that meeting before update. They have asked schools to fill a form based on the 52-page guidelines and submit by July 29. After July 29 there will be a meeting.”