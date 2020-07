Erigga dishes out the official visual for ‘Ayeme’

Nigerian Hip-Hop prodigy, Erigga comes through with the official music video for the sublime record, “Ayeme” featuring Yungzee.

“Ayeme” is the 8th track housed under his critically acclaimed project, the “The Erigma II” album which was released back in October 2019.

The music video was shot and directed by the highly creative Tosin Igho for Raw Printz Production.

Watch below.

