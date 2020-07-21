Eric Dier Signs Contract Extension At Tottenham Through 2024

Eric Dier has signed a new contract at Tottenham until 2024.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had been hopeful of extending the player’s deal earlier this month and the club have now confirmed the negotiations have been completed.

Dier, 26, had featured prominently for Spurs since the Premier League resumed last month, but saw his run ended by a four-match suspension for confronting a fan after a match in March.

His contract had been due to expire at the end of next season, and reports in the English media had suggested his six-year spell in north London could be coming to an end.

Dier has made 239 appearances for Spurs, scoring 11 times, and won 40 international caps for England, forming part of the squad that finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup.