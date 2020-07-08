EFCC Is Being Run By An Inside Cult Called ‘The Magu Boys’ Or ‘The Chairman Squad’ – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, the former senator representing Kaduna central has reacted to the ongoing investigation against the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu who was suspended on Tuesday July 7.

In a Facebook post the former Senator shared, he accused Magu of running a “cult” in the agency.

Sani alleged that the select team of ”vicious and cruel” officers known as “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad”, operate exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss.

He added that he believes a lot of revelations will be coming out from other marginalized and honest officers in the anti-corruption agency.

Sani wrote; Contrary to the facade you see from the Outside,the EFCC has been run by an inside cult called “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad”:They are a select cream of vicious and cruel officers who operates exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss.

“The inside cult is the dark and immoral aspect of the agency engaged in persecution,blackmail,frame ups and cruelty.The cult has been the wheel behind the ordeal of their embattled Boss.Until they are rooted out from the agency also.

“I believe a lot of revelations will be coming out from other marginalized and honest officers in the so called anti corruption agency.!”