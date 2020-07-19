Ebuka Shares Beautiful View Of The New BBNaija Season 5 House

As days go by, Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the fifth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show as it promises to be funfilled.

The reality show is set to premier on Sunday, July 19, 2020 and organisers have also revealed the mouthwatering prizes the winner goes home with.

Ace TV presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who recently confirmed that he will continue as the show host, has now shared a sneak peak of the BBNaija’s house and fans have already gone bonkers over the new designs.

See his post below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCyimsMp5X2/