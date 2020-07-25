‘Drogba Scored 29, So Richarlison Should Target 30’ – Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has challenged Richarlison to improve his goals output next season, insisting 30 should be the “minimum target” for the Everton striker.

Richarlison completed a £50 million ($64m) move to Everton from Watford in July 2018, and has since established himself as a firm favourite among the Goodison Park faithful.

The 23-year-old has scored 29 goals in his first 73 appearances for the Toffees, 13 of which have come during the 2019-20 campaign.

Ancelotti won the Premier League title with Chelsea during his only previous spell in England, with Didier Drogba scoring 29 goals to fire the Blues to a third top-flight crown while also picking up the Golden Boot.

The Italian head coach says Richarlison should be aiming to beat Drogba’s 2009-10 tally rather than trying to join the 20-goals-per-season club, as he looks to guide Everton back into Europe.