DoreMi makes Career Debut with 2 Amazing Singles – Free & On The Road

DoreMi – Free & On The Road

The battle against Hypocritical Critiques is not easing up on a young ‘Star wanna-be”…

In his debut single “Free“, DoreMi expresses his desire for limitless living and freedom from people that has nothing to offer other than talk down and make jest of his struggles in a difficult world of minute positive energy and almost no support…

“…I’m creating my tomorrow

Coz I me no want to borrow… ” 🎶

Watch his complimentary visuals and Stream “Free” below…

“On The Road” is another “State of Things” expression with Hopes for positives, driven by the present-day hustle mindset, and life appreciative state of mind Doremi delivers another mid-tempo QualityVibe to keep fans of afro fusions relaxed and nodding back and forth

STREAM “ON THE ROAD” HERE

All songs produced by Dj Maslee.