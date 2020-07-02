“Don’t Send Your Children To School Now If You’re Not Sure Of Their Safety” – FG Tells Parents

Parents will not be compelled to send their children to schools if they are not comfortable with it, the Federal Government has said,

According to the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba said although the Federal Government has reopened schools for students in final year classes, parents who cannot afford to do so now should keep their wards at home.

The Minister said the Federal Government has put adequate measures in place for the safety of students and teachers in public schools across the country.

“We understand the limitations of Nigerians. Most people cannot afford laptops and devices and we know that not all our children have the same access.

“And if there are people who do have this access and who feel confident that their children are ready for these exams, nobody is compelling anybody to go to any school,” he said.