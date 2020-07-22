“Don’t Insult My Breast, Leave My Breast Out Of This Conversation” – Dorathy Warns (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates got together today to talk about themselves and share more details about their various backgrounds.

When it got to Dorathy’s turn, she issued a warning to all the housemates, asking them not to talk about her breasts as she shares her story.

“Before I start, nobody should insult my breast, let us just leave my breast out of this conversation”, Dorathy warned.

Dorathy Bachor left jaws hanging when she appeared on our screens. Not only is her personality sassy and fun so far, but her gigantic ‘melons’ have also gotten a lot of people glued to their screens.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos who believes ‘she is the only one who should make you smile’ appears to be doing just that as her male fans are already setting their tents in Camp Dorothy.

