“Don’t Drag The Head Position With A Man” – Actress, Ruth Kadiri

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has supported Pastor Adeboye, stating that a man is the head and the woman should be submissive to him.

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye shared a message, while celebrating his wife on her 72nd birthday saying that the husband is the head of the wife.

According to him, no matter how educated or successful you are, your husband is your head and you must regard him as such at all times.

Supporting this statement, Ruth Kadiri shared on her Twitter page;

“Pastor Adeboye isn’t lying at all.The Bible clearly states that Man is the head and the woman should be submissive to him. Don’t drag the position with a man,he will respect you for that. No man wants to lose that position or be denied of it.”