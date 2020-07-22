Don’t Choose To Be A sidechic When There Are Men Who Can Wife You – 2Face’s Babymama, Sunmbo

Sunmbo Adeoye, one of legendary singer, 2face Idibia’s baby mama, has dropped an advise for ladies on her Instagram page.

According to her, God will not give you another woman’s husband, so don’t choose to be on the list of concubines when there are men who can put you on the list of a wife.

“God is not an author of confusion. He won’t give you another woman’s husband.

Don’t choose to be on the list of concubines when there are honorable men who can put you on the list as an honorable wife.”

Sunmbo and 2Face have two sons together, Nino and Zion. Sunmbo is married to pastor David Adeoye of Royalty Christian Centre, and they have 2 kids together.

