“Don’t Be There For A Man When He Is Down, Except he Is Your Husband” – BBNaija’s Princess Advises Ladies

Big brother Naija 2018 housemate, Princess Onyejekwe, has advised ladies to stop doing wife duties for a man that is not their husband.

The reality star went further to explain what wife duties includes. According to her, having a baby for a man, being there for him when he is down, living with him, etc.

Read as she posted on Instagram below….

“Hey sis,

Do not do wife duties for girlfriend prices

And incase u are wondering

Wife duties include ~

Having a baby for a man~

Living with a man u re not married to~

Being there for him when he is down~

Cooking and doing chores for him~

Giving him your vagina because he wants it~

If you gave all that already…why would he be in a hurry?

Why buy the cow when the milk is free?

Someone somewhere needs to hear this 😘”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCT9lbHHLHf/