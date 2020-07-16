Mavin boss, Donjazzy and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, have been signed as ambassadors for BetWay, as BBNaija is set to premier.

Recall that Multichoice announced Betway as lead sponsor of the 5th season of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, which is scheduled to start airing on July 19th, 2020.

Ebuka took to Instagram to share the good news that writing;

“NEW SIGNIING!!!

Freshly minted @betway_ng brand ambassadors!!! Excited to be partnering with such a global brand that has become a proper Nigerian force. Watch this space guys ‘cos great things are coming 💵 #BetwayGameOn”

Donjazzy also shared the news writing;

“Osheeee New signing. I’m now a man of BETWAY. I am super excited to be an ambassador for this global brand. We are going to be doing some exciting things together”

Betway is an online and mobile sports betting platform.