DJ Cuppy dishes out new single, “Jollof on A Jet” featuring Rema and Rayvanny

Nigerian disk jockey cum music artiste, DJ Cuppy dishes out her highly anticipated single entitled, “Jollof on The Jet” featuring the prince of Afrobeats, Rema alongside Tanzanian music sensation, Rayvanny.

“Jollof on The Jet” serves as Cuppy‘s first official single for 2020, it is also one of the records housed under her forthcoming debut album, “Original Copy.”

Check it out below and share your thoughts.