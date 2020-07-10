DJ Cuppy unveils official artwork for the ‘Original Copy’ album

International disc jockey and phenomenal producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as Cuppy has unveiled the artwork to her hotly anticipated debut album, Original Copy.

She went on social media to share the news with her fans this morning with a post on Instagram that read; “ORIGINAL COPY 🧁 Official Album Artwork! #ToCuppyThisTune”

View this post on Instagram ORIGINAL COPY 🧁🎶 Official Album Artwork! #ToCuppyThisTune A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) on Jul 10, 2020 at 1:00am PDT

This was after she teased her fans yesterday with another post on her Instagram page that read; “You were born an original… Don’t die a copy”.

View this post on Instagram 3,000 comments to reveal my album artwork! 🧁🎶 #OriginalCopy A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) on Jul 9, 2020 at 4:43am PDT