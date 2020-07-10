DJ Cuppy Unveils Official Artwork For The ‘Original Copy’ Album

share on:

DJ Cuppy unveils official artwork for the ‘Original Copy’ album

DJ Cuppy Original Copy

International disc jockey and phenomenal producer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as Cuppy has unveiled the artwork to her hotly anticipated debut album, Original Copy.

She went on social media to share the news with her fans this morning with a post on Instagram that read; “ORIGINAL COPY 🧁 Official Album Artwork! #ToCuppyThisTune

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ORIGINAL COPY 🧁🎶 Official Album Artwork! #ToCuppyThisTune

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) on

This was after she teased her fans yesterday with another post on her Instagram page that read; “You were born an original… Don’t die a copy”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

3,000 comments to reveal my album artwork! 🧁🎶 #OriginalCopy

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) on

Tags:DJ CuppyOriginal Copy
Jerry Abhu

Jerry Abhu

jerryabhu@gmail.com

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.