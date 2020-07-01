DJ Cuppy Spotted Doing This Awkward Thing Inside A Bathtub (Video)

Nigerians have expressed shock after billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy was spotted doing something bizarre for her new music video.

The disc jockey shared a video of herself in the bathroom eating popular Nigerian meal, Jollof rice inside her bathtub.

In the video, excited Cuppy was vibing to the song, eating Jollof and also pouring the food on her body.

The video is from her upcoming album, ‘Original Copy’.

“Where is the CRAZIEST place you’ve ever eaten Jollof before? 👀🍴Shooting a music video for my Album in my bathroom today! 🎥 #OriginalCopy #JollofOnTheJet” she wrote.

Watch the video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCGE_ftJAGY/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7