DJ Cuppy Signs Music Deal With London Based Record Label, Platoon (Photos/Video)

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola‘s daughter, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy has signed a music deal with a London based record label, Platoon.

DJ Cuppy signs music deal with Platoon

The disc jockey made this announcement via her official Twitter page yesterday, July 6 2020.

In her words, “Contract SIGNED & SEALED! Proud to join the @WeArePlatoon family as an artist …My debut Album DELIVERED! ?? #OriginalCopy coming soon!”

Platoon, launched in 2016, is an entertainment outfit that seeks to give musical artistes the enabling platform to distribute their music independently.

The entertainment firm also does A&R (signing and developing talent), marketing, video editing suites, funding, recording studios, and fiscal business management.

Prior to now, the firm has signed the likes of Britsh singer, Jorja Smith, Sam Smith and Mr Eazi. It has also developed major artistes like Billie Eilish and Stefflon Don who left to sign hefty global deals with Universal Music Group.

Watch video below;

Contract SIGNED & SEALED! Proud to join the @WeArePlatoon family as an artist …My debut Album DELIVERED! 🤝🎶 #OriginalCopy coming soon! pic.twitter.com/XaaN4W8omX — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) July 6, 2020