Di’Ja dishes out new single dubbed, “Yaraye Iye”

Uber-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Di’Ja has released a brand new single which she titled, “Yaraye Iye.”

“Yaraye Iye” serves as the singer’s second official single for 2020, it comes after the release of her previous single tagged, “Ayo (Joy).”

Check it out below and share your thoughts.