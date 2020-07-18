Di’Ja Replies Troll Who Used Her To Mock Actress Ramaha Sadau For Being Single

Popular Nigerian singer Di’Ja has replied one of her followers who used her to mock actress Rahama Sadau for being single.

Di’Ja had made a post on Twitter and a follower, Abdulrahman Illo took to the reply section and replied;

“I really like your lifestyle because recording music doesn’t stop you from marriage, unlike our local champion @Rahma_sadau she doesn’t even think of marriage. Before anyone else say any rubbish look at my profile @abdulrahmanillo trouble is entertained.”

Reacting to the tweet, Di’ja replied: “Please don’t use my life to insult another person. We all have our lives to live and Allah’s timing is best. Also, no Rahama slander is tolerated here gaskiya. Mu gode Ma Allah akwai rai da lafiya. Please let us uplift each other. May Allah bless us all.”

After the troll attempted defending himself, Di’Ja insisted that using people to troll or insult others is weird and doesn’t just sit right with her.

See their exchanges below;

Di’Ja is a talented singer currently signed to Mavin Records. In 2009, she released her first single “Rock Steady”, which was nominated for Best Urban/R&B Single at the 2009 Canadian Radio Music Awards. Moreover, she won the Best New Artist award at the 2008 Beat Music Awards.