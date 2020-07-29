Deeper Life Founder, Pastor Kumuyi Produces Yoruba Bible

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has produced a Yoruba Bible concordance, called Bibeli Mimo Atoka.

The revered cleric, with the support of a team of Yoruba scholars, reportedly spent 15 years on the project, which was published by the Bible Society of Nigeria.

According to a broadcast by the church, the newly-produced scripture is “one of the most reliable and readable Bibles” for personal study and teaching.

The church stated, “Bibeli Mimo Atoka offers the most literally accurate translation from the original, while keeping the integrity of the Bible.

“This new version takes care of changes that have occurred overtime in the meaning of some expressions found in ancient Yoruba and makes the Bible more comprehensible and relevant to today’s readers.”

Kumuyi said the Bible was specially prepared, adding that “it is true to the original with cross references.”

He noted that the major doctrines of the scripture were also highlighted, among other features.

The preacher said he had also started using it and urged Christian leaders and ministers to get theirs.

Each of the three different covers of the Yoruba Bible concordance sighted by our correspondent had the name of Kumuyi as the author.

It is believed that the new Bible will be one of the legacy works of the preacher, who clocked 79 last June.

