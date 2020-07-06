Dbanj’s Former Manager Reveals Where Dbanj Was The Day He Was Accused Of Raping Seyitan (Video)

Singer D’Banj’s former manager, Franklin Amudo, has finally opened up about the rape allegation involving the singer and Seyitan Babatayo.

While opening up on the allegation, Amudo in a video interview conducted by GoldMynetv, said he was the one who invited Seyitan to an event in Lagos where D’Banj attended and performed on December 30, 2018.

He said he gave Seyitan the keys to his room to pass the night at Glee hotel when she told him she couldn’t return to her home at Egbeda that night, as it was too late.

According to him, he did not sleep in the room as he had to go home to prepare for an early morning flight to Accra, Ghana.

Franklin said Seyitan called him later when he had already arrived Accra to allege that D’Banj somehow found his way into the room and raped her.

Franklin said he was shocked at Seyitan’s claim because D’Banj did not know his room number and was not lodged at the hotel.

He was unable to ask D’Banj at the time because his wife was with him at that time, and it was the same period the singer lost his son.

Watch the video below: