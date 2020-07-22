“Davido’s Entire Net Worth of $18million Is The Cost Of Floyd Mayweather’s Wrist Watch” – Man Says

A Nigerian man identified as Abbakar Zayd on Twitter has taken to the platform to advise fans to be humble and contented with whatever they have.

According to Abbkar, there are levels to the wealth, as Davido’s entire networth is the cost of just one of Floyd Mayweather’s wristwatches.

Speaking further, he said Mayweather’s networth is also the cost of Roman Abamovich’s Yatch.

“Davido’s net worth of $18m & Mayweather’s wristwatch cost $18m. Mayweather’s net worth is $560m & Roman Abramovich’s yatch has a net value of $700m

Roman’s net worth is $13 billion, meanwhile Jeff Bezos’s wife got $36b from her divorce. In life, just be humble and contented”, He wrote.