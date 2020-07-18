Davido Signs May D Into His Record Label, DMW (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer and music eecutive, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has signed Mr. May D into his record label, DMW.

May D disclosed this in a posted he made on his verified Instagram page today, July 18.

The DMW’s latest signee took to his page in excitement and wrote, “My New Family! I’m So Excited! Problem! DMW! 30BG! CONFANMENT”

A scroll on his Instagram page actually revealed Davido and May D have both been in touch over the past days.

A recent video on May D’s page also revealed they have shot a video together for one of his songs.

Many big names in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, especially the music industry have taken to their pages and insta stories to congratulate Mr. May D.

However, as at the time of filing this report, no official statement or post has been made by the Davido in regards to May D’s signing.



May D was formerly signed by Psquare into Square Records before things fell apart for them.

See more photos below;