Davido joins Snakehips, Jess Glynne & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on ‘Lie For You’

The “Afrobeats to the world” movement is becoming perspicuous day by day as Afrobeats artists keep getting enlisted on salient collaborations in the global scene. Burna Boy previously created magic with Grammy winner – Sam Smith, now Davido has his vocals on the Snakehips‘ lead single, “Lie For You.”

British electronic music duo, Snakehips has released a new single entitled, “Lie For You” featuring Nigerian international superstar, Davido alongside English singer, Jess Glynne and American rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The impressive record was produced by the duo, Snakehips. Rumour has it that the video will be up on our screens anytime from now, expect the unexpected!

Check out the new tune below and let us know what you think.