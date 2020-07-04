Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph Reveals What Her Husband Does To Her At ‘Every Corner Of The House’

Newly married actress, Anita Joseph Olagunju, has counseled ladies on the need to marry men that will put them in the mood at all times.

The movie star cum entrepreneur, however, cautions married women not to let their guards down immediately after marriage.

“There is need to marry the man that whenever you see him, you’re in the mood. Marry the man that you are sexually attracted to. Marry your paddy. I can’t stop wearing bum shorts because I am married. What is outside is scary.

“So, be wise and protect your home. Be sweet and tantalizing for your husband. Even if you have kids, don’t stop dressing hot and sexy. Shave your armpit, clean up. If not, the man would run away.

“Be hotter than that chic outside. Don’t allow those small girls steal your man. We hear men would always cheat despite all, but at least, do your part,” she advised.

Speaking further, the thespian revealed how her husband, Michael Fisayo Olagunju, grabs her at every corner of their house.

“You need to see me in the kitchen, my husband grabs me everywhere.” She disclosed. “That you are married with kids doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do shakara, this is the time to do shakara. Why are you tying wrapper?

“Your husband needs to see how you were when you both met. I know some things might have changed, but keep up. Don’t be like a mad woman, take care of yourself.”