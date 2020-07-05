COVID-19: What RCCG Pastor, Adeboye Has To Say About Lockdown Extension Of Worship Centres

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has backed the extension of lockdown ease of worship centres.

Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of RCCG said the church would abide by the rules issued by the government.

He spoke while delivering a televised message at the July Holy Ghost Service of the church titled: ‘Let there be light 7’.

Papa G.O. as he is popularly referred to said the church would come out victorious at the end of the lockdown.

He assured Christians that the lockdown would turn out to be a time of greater blessings.

He said: “If people know that this lockdown will lead to greater achievement and prosperity, they will embrace it with joy.

“God has been closer to someone more in this lockdown than ever.”

Recall that the Lagos State government had last week insisted that worship centres in the state would remain closed.

This was part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, the federal government had ordered partial lockdown ease of worship centres across the country, amid the pandemic.